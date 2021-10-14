Woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in deadly hit-and-run case from 2015

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in 2015 has now been found guilty of obstruction of justice.

The incident happened back in 2015 in the Cedar Grove area. Emily Renee Fields, 32, was found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Fields was found guilty by a jury made up of four men and two women after members deliberated for about an hour. Jury members were selected Oct. 11 and heard evidence throughout the afternoon.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says the jury determined that on Oct. 4, 2015, a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near the intersection of E 76th Street and Fairfield Avenue. The driver left the scene, but pieces of a black car were found there. SPD investigators were able to determine the make and model of the car based off the parts they found, and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a black Honda with damage to the passenger side.

Fields was seen on video at an area glass repair shop having her windshield replaced. A man who was with her at the shop was interviewed by SPD. Investigators learned she had bought replacement mirrors, headlights, and had the car painted too. Crime lab officials were able to determine the paint on the parts found on scene matched the paint on the car Fields had repaired.

Jurors decided Fields knew the car was involved in the deadly incident and tampered with evidence, thus hindering the investigation.

Fields is set to return to court Oct. 27 for sentencing by Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. She faces up to five years in jail without the benefit of probation, parole, or reduction of sentence.

