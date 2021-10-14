Temperatures set too fall back down this weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very warm one more day, but will soon fall drastically by the weekend. Moreover, the lower temperatures are expected to stick around through next week.

This evening will have a few isolated showers around, but not everywhere. I believe it will all be very hit or miss, so you may not see any rain at all! I would have the umbrella to be on the safe side. Temperatures will be very warm and muggy, even after sunset. It will remain in the 70s.

Overnight, it will be cloudy with maybe a couple stray showers. I do not expect much, however. It will still be very cloudy, and that will help keep temperatures on the warm side. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Friday, the cold front will finally start to move to the east. This will bring in a little more rain for the day, but not as much. Rain chances are down to 20%. There may be an isolated storm involved with these few showers. I do expect more showers to develop as the cold front moves east. Most of the rain will not develop until it is just outside of the ArkLaTex. The sunshine should still be limited with plenty of clouds sticking around. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 80s. This is our last shot at 90 degrees, likely for the year.

Behind this cold front, things will be so nice! The front is expected to finally pass through Friday night. The rain will move away, and the clouds will clear out as well! That means the sunshine will be returning. The best part? Temperatures and humidity will be falling! Already by Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s! Highs over the weekend will be in the lower to mid 70s! Fall is coming back!

The Fall weather looks to stay as we go through next week. We will not have any chance of rain with more sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures will remain in the 70s in the afternoon. By the middle of the week, we may get close to 80 degrees, but not much warmer than that. Morning temperatures could get down as low as the upper 40s in a couple spots. Otherwise it will cool to the lower 50s. It will be so pleasant!

Tropics remain mostly quiet for mid October. There is one area we are watching in the Atlantic. This only has a 10% chance to develop. If it does, it’s not heading towards the Gulf of Mexico. So no threat at all.

Have a thrilling Thursday and an even better upcoming weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.