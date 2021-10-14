Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Teens in Texarkana arrested after reportedly being caught with guns, marijuana

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Three teenage boys are in custody after allegedly being caught with guns and marijuana.

Officials with the Texarkana Texas Police Department say the three teens (ages 13, 14, and 16) were reportedly shooting at another boy near a hotel on Cowhorn Creek. The person who called 911 reported the teens had just left the area and were running across the parking lot of Central Mall.

Officers happened to be close by and were able to get there quickly. Police say the teens saw them coming and tried to hide in a loading dock at Dillard’s. Officers chased them, and caught up with them quickly.

Police say the 16-year-old had a backpack with him containing two handguns (one of which turned out to be stolen out of Illinois), a replica air pistol, and a small container of marijuana.

The three teens were arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center. They’re all facing charges of evading arrest, while the teen with the backpack faces additional charges of deadly conduct (discharging a firearm), theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Rapp, DOB: 3/22/1991
Man sentenced to decade in prison for beating wife while their 3 young children hid in closet
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
An investigation is ongoing. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.
Old Mansfield Road in Keithville reopened following deadly crash; victim identified
Reginald Grant Age: 24
Arrest made in connection to body found in Lake Bistineau

Latest News

Jeremy Michael Moore
Man shot in Bossier City robbery; suspect now in custody
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 11,990 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Greenwood Police and other agencies are investigating the scene where the high-speed chase ended.
Suspect in custody following high-speed chase in which he allegedly shot at deputies
Police responded to a shooting at Anderson Island Park.
1 shot in arm while playing basketball at Anderson Island Park; suspects sought