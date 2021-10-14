Suspect in custody following high-speed chase in which he allegedly shot at deputies

NORTH CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Dispatch responded to a report of someone trespassing on private property around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

A deputy responded to the incident on Julie Frances Drive, that’s when the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect grabbed a gun and pointed it at him. The suspect then took off on a motorcycle.

The suspect headed westbound on I-20 heading towards Texas while shooting at pursuing officers. Deputies say that the suspect was taken into custody in East Texas by local agencies. Greenwood police also joined the chase near the state line.

