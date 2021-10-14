Showers Thursday ahead of the cold front Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking scattered showers and storms to go along with muggy conditions out ahead of a powerhouse of a cold front that will move through Friday afternoon. While west of the region is seeing flood potential along with some isolated severe weather, only scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms are expected for the region during the day Thursday. The cold front will finally move through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon with brief period of showers followed by increasing winds out of the north and cooler temperatures rapidly moving in for the weekend. We are expecting beautiful weather over the weekend with the cooler weather since May and only a minor rebound with our temperatures and humidity early next week.

We are tracking the coolest weather for the ArkLaTex we have seen since early May. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it will be a good idea to make sure you grab an umbrella as we are expecting on and off showers throughout the day for the region. While we are watching very heavy rain just off to our west, as the showers and storms come into the region they should weaken and become more scattered in nature. So Thursday will not be a complete washout for the region. Temperatures this morning are again starting off in the 70s and we are expecting highs to get into the low 80s this afternoon.

As we move to Friday and the weekend the cold front will be the weather story for the region. We will have one last toasty and muggy day on Friday before the front sweeps through the region during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures out ahead of the front will be in the upper 80s, but very quickly temperatures will start to drop and the winds will pick up behind the cold front. Overnight Friday we are expecting some blustery conditions with northerly wind gusts of up to 35 MPH. But both Saturday and Sunday we expect amazing weather with fairly light winds, ample sunshine, and high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead to next week we expecting generally more of the same with some slight moderation in our temperatures. Forecast highs to start the week will be in the upper 70s and by the middle of the week we might just creep back into the low 80s with a slight rise in mugginess. But as soon as that happens we are tracking another cold front on the way that will keep the fall weather around.

In the meantime, you only have to deal with the mugginess for another 36 hours. Have a great Thursday!

