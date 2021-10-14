Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Pickup hits adult, 2 children in Natchitoches Parish

Injuries to the victims — ages 37, 10 and 6 — are not life-threatening, authorities say
Breaking news
Breaking news(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, La. (KSLA) — An adult and two children have been struck by a GMC pickup in the Natchitoches Parish village of Natchez.

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS personnel have taken the adult, who is 37 years old, and the two youths, ages 10 and 6, to the Natchitoches hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, Natchitoches sheriff’s Capt. Tony Moran said.

The scene of the accident near a dollar store on Louisiana Highway 1 near Louisiana Highway 119 is still active, he added.

The parish’s 911 center received multiple calls reporting the accident at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

It’s now being investigated by Natchez police and Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Rapp, DOB: 3/22/1991
Man sentenced to decade in prison for beating wife while their 3 young children hid in closet
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
According to the major incident report, a boy and his friend were racing motorized bikes on the...
Teen killed in Cedar Grove shooting; suspects sought
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
An investigation is ongoing. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.
Old Mansfield Road in Keithville reopened following deadly crash; victim identified

Latest News

A road construction project at I-220 and Benton Road in Bossier Parish should alleviate...
Construction project on Benton Road aims to ease traffic congestion
An investigation is ongoing. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.
Old Mansfield Road in Keithville reopened following deadly crash; victim identified
18-wheeler overturns on Louisiana Highway 154
There's a sinkhole under the road on W 7th Street at Pine Street in Texarkana, Texas.
Sinkhole in Texarkana ‘big enough to swallow a car’ causes traffic headache for drivers