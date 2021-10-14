Man injured in Bossier City shooting; police searching for suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police responded to reports of a shooting around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The shooting occurred on the 2700 block of Foster Street. The block is currently shut down as BCPD tries to locate the suspect.

Police say one man has been shot in the leg, but his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police say the suspect is known to the victim; however, police do not know the reason behind the shooting.

The suspect fled on foot, westbound towards the river, according to Bossier City Policeman Lt. Bart Cavanaugh. A neighbor spotted the suspect hiding out under his carport and alerted authorities. Police are searching the area around Hoyer Street to River Street.

“We have this area locked down,” Cavanaugh said. “We have drones in the air, we’re seeing if we can locate him. A K9 is doing a track right now.”

The victim was sent to a Shreveport-Bossier City hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

