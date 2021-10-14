Officer-involved shooting in Texarkana reportedly stemmed from man burglarizing car

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Many questions remain following a shooting inside a popular restaurant in downtown Texarkana, Ark., that sent one man to the hospital. Arkansas State Police has been called in to investigate.

“It was eventful for sure,” said Kenzi Dickson, who was celebrating her birthday at Zapata’s when the shooting happened.

Dickson and a group of family members and friends were celebrating her birthday when an off-duty police officer reportedly shot a man inside the restaurant.

“I hid in a walk-in cooler, a freezing cold walk-in cooler,” said Dickson.

“We heard the shot and another guy kept screaming, ‘Get out, get out, get out!’” said Baily Soliday, who was at the restaurant.

The injured man, who police have not yet identified, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has released very little information as to what led up to this incident.

“An off-duty officer engaged a subject that was committing a felony crime and the investigation has been turned over to the Arkansas State Police,” said Kelly Pilgreen with TAPD.

However, sources close to the investigation say a man was eating outside a nearby restaurant when he allegedly spotted a subject burglarizing a car. A foot chase ensued, and the suspect ran inside Zapata’s, where the shot was fired. Police are not saying if the injured man was armed with a weapon. No other injuries were reported. As for Dickson, her birthday continued outside on the streets.

“I would at least like to eat my cake too instead of getting kicked out,” she said.

Police say the injured man has been arrested, but have not released the charge.

