Officer-involved shooting reported in Texarkana

Authorities say it happened inside a restaurant that was open for business at the time
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Oct. 13, 2021, inside...
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Oct. 13, 2021, inside Zapata's on Walnut Street in Texarkana, Ark. The restaurant was open at the time.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen, Fred Gamble and Chandler Watkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Arkansas State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in a Texarkana, Ark., restaurant that was open for business at the time.

It happened before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Zapata’s in the 200 block of Walnut Street, which is from City Hall, authorities say.

Police say an off-duty officer noticed someone committing an unspecified felony crime. They have released no details about how that led to the shooting.

A wounded man was taken by ambulance to a Texarkana hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not immediately known.

The identities of the suspect and the officer have not been released.

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

