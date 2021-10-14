Officer-involved shooting reported in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Arkansas State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in a Texarkana, Ark., restaurant that was open for business at the time.

It happened before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Zapata’s in the 200 block of Walnut Street, which is from City Hall, authorities say.

Police say an off-duty officer noticed someone committing an unspecified felony crime. They have released no details about how that led to the shooting.

A wounded man was taken by ambulance to a Texarkana hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not immediately known.

The identities of the suspect and the officer have not been released.

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

