Goodwill commemorates National Disability Employment Awareness Month with job fair

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is encouraging employers to consider hiring people with disabilities, as the economy continues to recover, and encourages organizations to create inclusive policies and practices in the workplace.
Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is at the forefront of making sure individuals with disabilities have access to jobs. To commemorate the month, a ‘Disability Job and Resource Fair’ is taking place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, at Goodwill, located at 800 West 70 Street.(Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana | Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month — an opportunity to celebrate the countless contributions people with disabilities make in the workforce across the country.

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is at the forefront of making sure individuals with disabilities have access to jobs. To commemorate the month, a ‘Disability Job and Resource Fair’ is taking place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, at Goodwill, located at 800 West 70 Street.

This year’s theme for the month is America’s Recovery: Powered By Inclusion.

In 2020, amid the pandemic, Goodwill helped 356 individuals across northwest Louisiana find jobs. The national statistics are even more impressive: 160,000 people with disabilities found work, thanks to the nonprofit.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over 21 percent of Americans with disabilities comprise the labor force. Juxtapose that figure with the 67 percent of workers in the general population. The jobless rate for people with disabilities is also double that of those without: 10.9 percent compared to 5 percent, according to statistics from August 2021.

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is encouraging employers to consider hiring people with disabilities, as the economy continues to recover, and encourages organizations to create inclusive policies and practices in the workplace.

