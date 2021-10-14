CPSO announces intermittent road closures due to upcoming movie productions

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Lights! Camera! Road closures!

In an email from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, sections of Ellerbe Road and La. Hwy 169 will be closed intermittently due to movie productions planned through Oct. 14 through Oct. 18.

On October 14, Ellerbe Road – between Lakeside Subdivision and Robinson Road – will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 11900 block to 12100 block of Ellerbe Rd. located in Southeast Caddo Parish will be affected.

LA-169 at Twelve Mile Bayou – between I-49 and LA-1 – will also be closed intermittently from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 14; 1 p.m. on October 15 to 1 a.m. on October 16; and again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 18.

Drivers are asked to be mindful of crew members and CPSO deputies in the area.

