Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CPSO announces intermittent road closures due to upcoming movie productions

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Lights! Camera! Road closures!

In an email from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, sections of Ellerbe Road and La. Hwy 169 will be closed intermittently due to movie productions planned through Oct. 14 through Oct. 18.

  • On October 14, Ellerbe Road – between Lakeside Subdivision and Robinson Road – will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 11900 block to 12100 block of Ellerbe Rd. located in Southeast Caddo Parish will be affected.
  • LA-169 at Twelve Mile Bayou – between I-49 and LA-1 – will also be closed intermittently from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 14; 1 p.m. on October 15 to 1 a.m. on October 16; and again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 18.

Drivers are asked to be mindful of crew members and CPSO deputies in the area.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Rapp, DOB: 3/22/1991
Man sentenced to decade in prison for beating wife while their 3 young children hid in closet
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
An investigation is ongoing. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.
Old Mansfield Road in Keithville reopened following deadly crash; victim identified
Reginald Grant Age: 24
Arrest made in connection to body found in Lake Bistineau

Latest News

Three pedestrians ages 37, 10 and 6 were struck by a GMC pickup on Louisiana Highway 1 in the...
Pickup hits adult, 2 children in Natchez, La.
A road construction project at I-220 and Benton Road in Bossier Parish should alleviate...
Construction project on Benton Road aims to ease traffic congestion
An investigation is ongoing. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.
Old Mansfield Road in Keithville reopened following deadly crash; victim identified
18-wheeler overturns on Louisiana Highway 154