Age progression of Rondreiz Phillips released; missing boy now 7-years-old

Rondreiz, also known as Junior, went missing on April 5, 2018 when he was four years old.
Left: A photo of Rondreiz Phillips prior to his disappearance in 20218. Right: An...
Left: A photo of Rondreiz Phillips prior to his disappearance in 20218. Right: An age-progression of what Rondreiz may look like at the age of 7.(Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office | Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three years following the disappearance of Rondreiz Phillips, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progressed photo of what he would look like in 2021.

Rondreiz, also known as Junior, went missing on April 5, 2018 when he was four years old. He was last seen at his home in a rural part of Claiborne Parish.

He was last seen in blue jeans, a white shirt and yellow rubber boots.

