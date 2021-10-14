Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 shot in arm while playing basketball at Anderson Island Park

Police responded to a shooting at Anderson Island Park.
Police responded to a shooting at Anderson Island Park.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just after 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The incident occurred at Anderson Island Park near Wendy Lane and Oden Street.

Officials say the victim was playing basketball in the dome when a car full of suspects drove into the park and started firing at him and others.

The victim was shot in the arm and was transported to an area hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

There is no suspect information or a vehicle description available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Rapp, DOB: 3/22/1991
Man sentenced to decade in prison for beating wife while their 3 young children hid in closet
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
According to the major incident report, a boy and his friend were racing motorized bikes on the...
Teen killed in Cedar Grove shooting; suspects sought
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
An investigation is ongoing. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.
Old Mansfield Road in Keithville reopened following deadly crash; victim identified

Latest News

A fundraiser is scheduled for this Thursday, October 14, at El Potrillo in Shreveport, located...
‘You have to have faith’: Fundraiser set to benefit hospitalized Bossier City spokeswoman
The app is a part of the Cleaner Shreveport campaign.
Shreveport residents can now request city services through an app
One person was killed and another was wounded when the two shot each other about 1 a.m. Oct....
Gunfire on Grambling State campus kills 1 person, wounds the other
A number of law enforcement agencies gathered Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 to honor fellow officers...
State, local law enforcement agencies honor fallen officers & deputies during emotional ceremony