1 shot in arm while playing basketball at Anderson Island Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just after 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The incident occurred at Anderson Island Park near Wendy Lane and Oden Street.

Officials say the victim was playing basketball in the dome when a car full of suspects drove into the park and started firing at him and others.

The victim was shot in the arm and was transported to an area hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

There is no suspect information or a vehicle description available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.