‘You have to have faith’: Fundraiser set to benefit hospitalized Bossier City spokesperson

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Months after a beloved spokesperson for Bossier City suffered a major heart attack, leaving her hospitalized, the ArkLaTex continues to pray and rally around her family.

Officer Traci Ponder has been hospitalized since August, but those who know her best, including family, friends and local law enforcement, continue to keep faith and hope high.

A fundraiser is scheduled for this Thursday, October 14, at El Potrillo in Shreveport, located at 6614 Youree Drive. Proceeds garnered will directly help cover Ponder’s medical expenses.

The fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 10 p.m. Mention ‘Traci Ponder’ to the restaurant, and funds will be dedicated to her family.

