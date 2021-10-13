Prize Fest
MURDER TRIAL DAY 12: State rests case in William Davis murder trial

Pictured is the courtroom for the William Davis murder trial. (Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff)(Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff)
By Julian Esparza, Christian Terry and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The state rested its case in the murder trial for William Davis, a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital, Wednesday morning.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital. Davis was arrested in April 2018.

Now, the defense will be calling its witnesses.

Today marks the 12th day of the trial.

