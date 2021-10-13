Getting Answers
State, local law enforcement agencies honor fallen officers, deputies during emotional ceremony

(WRDW)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Several law enforcement agencies prayed, cried, and honored fallen officers and deputies in northwest Louisiana Wednesday.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted the 2021 Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 13 to pay tribute to those killed in the line of duty since 1894.

“This ceremony serves as a reminder to all of us in law enforcement about the value of family, both blood and blue,” Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rod White said. “We give honor to those heroes who have fallen and we thank them once again for their contributions to our communities.

In attendance were Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, and Webster Parish sheriff’s offices, Bossier City and Shreveport police, Louisiana State Police Troop G, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Bossier City and Shreveport marshal offices.

Deputy White said there have been 537 line-of-duty deaths across the state, “45 of which, right here in northwest Louisiana.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

