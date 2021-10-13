Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Pair of Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator after years of waiting

By Carolyn Cerda
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WEAR) - A pair of hunters in Florida have waited three years for permission to try to catch an alligator. Once they got it, they made a massive catch on their first attempt.

“We saw this foot and that tail, and it was like watching a ‘Jaws’ movie. I said, ‘We might need a bigger boat,’” Andy Sokol joked.

Coming across an alligator is typical for hunters in Florida.

Sokol said he and his friend were just looking for an 8-foot alligator. He said they were looking for enough meat to share during a barbecue.

The hunting pair, however, came across a 12-foot gator Monday morning in the Perdido River.

“I knew when we got a hook in him we were like, ‘OK, he’s pretty big.’ But then when we saw this giant foot and this giant tail come up next to the boat, we were like, ‘OK, he’s really big,’” Sokol said.

It took the men about two hours to get the gator out of the water.

“It was definitely a different kind of battle,” Sokol said. “I’d say the closest thing to war I’ve ever felt. It’ll get your heart going, definitely. I think the small boat really enhanced that feeling. But it was fun, it was definitely fun.”

Sokol said it was a day he’ll remember forever. He plans to get the gator cleaned and processed then apply for another hunting tag next year.

Copyright 2021 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Rapp, DOB: 3/22/1991
Man sentenced to decade in prison for beating wife while their 3 young children hid in closet
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
According to the major incident report, a boy and his friend were racing motorized bikes on the...
Teen killed in Cedar Grove shooting; suspects sought
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday,...
1 shot on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street

Latest News

A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
The United States will reopen Canadian and Mexican borders to fully vaccinated visitors.
US to relax ban on cross-border travel
Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers...
White House: Los Angeles port running 24/7 to ease shipping backlog
More than 7,000 jack-o'-lanterns are on display in Sleepy Hollow, New York, for Halloween.
Thousands of jack-o’-lanterns on display in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will update the public on the State of Arkansas's response to COVID-19,...
Gov. Hutchinson gives COVID-19 overview, says he will let bills become law without signature