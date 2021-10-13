Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Old Mansfield Road in Keithville closed following deadly crash

An investigation is ongoing. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.
An investigation is ongoing. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.(Cody Jennings | KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has closed a busy roadway following a wreck on Wednesday morning.

Crews got the call just before 1:30 a.m on Oct. 13 to Old Mansfield Road at Keithville Kingston Road regarding a crash involving a car and a big-rig.

During the initial investigation, Sgt. Chris Woods said the car was traveling northbound on Old Mansfield Road when it crashed into the 18-wheeler turning from Keithville Kingston Road onto the southbound lane of Old Mansfield Road.

CPSO

The driver of the car died at the scene, according to CPSO.

An investigation is ongoing. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Rapp, DOB: 3/22/1991
Man sentenced to decade in prison for beating wife while their 3 young children hid in closet
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
According to the major incident report, a boy and his friend were racing motorized bikes on the...
Teen killed in Cedar Grove shooting; suspects sought
A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday,...
1 shot on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

18-wheeler overturns on Louisiana Highway 154
There's a sinkhole under the road on W 7th Street at Pine Street in Texarkana, Texas.
Sinkhole in Texarkana ‘big enough to swallow a car’ causes traffic headache for drivers
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex