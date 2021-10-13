Old Mansfield Road in Keithville closed following deadly crash

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has closed a busy roadway following a wreck on Wednesday morning.

Crews got the call just before 1:30 a.m on Oct. 13 to Old Mansfield Road at Keithville Kingston Road regarding a crash involving a car and a big-rig.

During the initial investigation, Sgt. Chris Woods said the car was traveling northbound on Old Mansfield Road when it crashed into the 18-wheeler turning from Keithville Kingston Road onto the southbound lane of Old Mansfield Road.

The driver of the car died at the scene, according to CPSO.

An investigation is ongoing. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.

