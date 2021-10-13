Muggy midweek followed by cool weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we reach the midweek we are tracking a much muggier morning compared to what we saw 24 hours ago thanks to the warm front that rolled through. We are tracking a very toasty day this afternoon to go along with those muggy conditions with highs close to the 90 degree mark. After mostly dry conditions today we are tracking more showers to the move back in Thursday thanks to moisture from Pamela as well as a cold front moving towards the ArkLaTex. That cold front will finally push through later Friday ushering in true fall weather over the weekend and next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s with zero humidity.

Get ready to breakout the long sleeve shirts this weekend behind the cold front Friday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting a hot day by October standards. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the low 70s and will be rising into the upper 80s to around the 90 mark this afternoon. Combine those temperatures with muggy conditions and that’s a recipe for ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the mid-90s. While we should stay dry some showers will be possible along I-30 and points to the north and west.

For the second half of the week as we move towards the weekend we are tracking more wet weather moving into the region. Starting Thursday moisture from Pamela as well as a cold front moving east will help spur more scattered shower and storm activity during the day Thursday. While a washout is not expected we could see some locally heavy rain as well as some slightly cooler temperatures. Friday will likely bring more hit and miss showers during the day before the cold front sweeps through during the evening, but not before high surge back into the upper 80s for the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to the weekend and next week that cold front that moves through Friday will usher in major changes for the ArkLaTex. When you wake up Saturday morning you will immediately notice the much cooler and more comfortable air flowing in the region. This will likely be the coolest day we have seen since early May with highs in the mid-70s and a whole lot of sunshine. After lows could dip into the upper 40s for some Sunday and Monday morning you can expect more dry weather and highs in the mid and upper 70s making for some great days on tap for the region.

In the meantime, get ready to deal with the mugginess for just a couple more days. Have a great Wednesday!

