Is Shreveport’s new real-time crime center helping solve crimes?

Learn why some residents, businesses are granting permission to use their outdoor security cameras
Shreveport's real-time crime center has been up and running since late September.
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport’s real-time crime center has been up and running since late last month.

Authorities recently asked residents and businesses for permission to use their outdoor security cameras to help the center solve crimes.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Chandler Watkins takes a look at what impact the crime center is having on efforts to curb deadly violence in the city.

Also learn about how a recent homicide convinced the operators of an apartment complex to agree to the use of their surveillance cameras.

