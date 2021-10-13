Gunfire on Grambling State campus kills 1 person, wounds the other
Neither is a student and there was no active threat to the campus, university officials say
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire during homecoming week on the Grambling State campus claimed a life and wounded another person.
The two people shot each other about 1:08 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 in front of Favrot Student Union during an event not sanctioned by the school, authorities and university officials said.
Grambling State said that neither person is a student and that there was no active threat to the campus.
Two students did sustain minor injuries while fleeing the area, GSU added.
Another person is suspected of firing a gun into the air.
Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.