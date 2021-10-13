Getting Answers
Friends & family remember legacy of Richard “Snapper” Washington

Richard "Snapper" Washington
Richard "Snapper" Washington
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are devastated from the loss of Richard “Snapper” Washington, after he was shot on the night of Sunday, Oct. 10 in New Orleans. This was only two days after the grand opening of his chicken shop, Wing Taxi.

Washington was a Shreveport native and a 1993 graduate of Green Oaks High School. Former classmate, Latrina Johnson, remembers him as an all-around great person.



“It was one of the most devastating news that I’ve received in a very long time. To know that a man of valor, a man who was honest and hardworking. An entrepreneur, he impacted so many lives in our community. He was an example of what he can become from an impoverished neighborhood. To know that someone took his life, took a leader from us, a role model from us, a friend, a brother. It was devastating,” she said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more about Washington’s impact on those who knew him.

