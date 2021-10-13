Fall weather set to return to the ArkLaTex this weekend

(KSLA) - Things are about to FALL! We will have rain fall in many areas to end the work week, then temperatures and humidity will be falling as well! Plus, the weather looks to remain nice through next week.

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Some rain is possible, but mostly near the I-30 corridor and north. I would keep the umbrella handy just in case, but many of you may not need it. Temperatures will be warm and muggy, and struggle to cool down. It should be in the 70s even after sunset.

Overnight, more rain will be possible near the I-30 corridor, but mostly dry everywhere else. A cold front will be pushing towards the ArkLaTex, but it will not move through just yet. This front is what’s bringing more rain tonight and on into the day Thursday. Temperatures will be cooling down to the upper 60s and lower 70s, so it will be very muggy to kick things off Thursday.

Thursday is when that next cold front will start trying to move in. It will be a very slow slow-moving cold front, so we will not see immediate results. I have the rain chances up to 40% Thursday. I do not expect a washout. I expect more of the rain to be around most of East Texas and most of Southwest Arkansas as well as parts of Northwest Louisiana. There will be some locations that do not see any rain. I would keep the umbrella handy anyway. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.

Friday, the cold front will finally start to move to the east. This will bring in a little more rain for the day, but not as much. Rain chances are up to 30%. There may be an isolated storm involved with these few showers. The sunshine should still be limited with the cloud cover. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 80s.

Behind this cold front, things will be so nice! The front is expected to finally pass through Friday night or Saturday morning. The rain will move away, and the clouds will clear out as well! That means the sunshine will be returning. The best part? Temperatures and humidity will be falling! Highs as we enter the weekend will be in the 70s! Fall is coming back!

The Fall weather looks to stay as we go through next week. We will not have any chance of rain with more sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures will remain in the 70s in the afternoon. By the middle of the week, we may get close to 80 degrees, but not much warmer than that. Morning temperatures could get down as low as the upper 40s in a couple spots. Otherwise it will cool to the lower 50s. It will be so pleasant!

Tropics remain mostly quiet for mid October. There is one area we are watching in the Atlantic. This only has a 10% chance to develop. If it does, it’s not heading towards the Gulf of Mexico. So no threat at all.

Have a wholesome Wednesday! Keep the rain gear handy for Thursday and Friday, then get ready for sunshine this weekend!

