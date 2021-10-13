Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Daughter takes on father’s business, proud of her heritage

Maria Vargas Sermons runs Total Yard Care, LLC. Total Yark Care, which opened its doors more...
Maria Vargas Sermons runs Total Yard Care, LLC. Total Yark Care, which opened its doors more than 30 years ago in the Shreveport-Bossier area, becoming one of the region's largest landscaping companies.
By Domonique Benn and Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Total Yark Care, Inc. opened its doors more than 30 years ago in the Shreveport-Bossier area, becoming one of the largest landscaping companies in the region. The business has grown to serve more than 700 clients.

Since then, Maria Vargas Sermons has taken the helm from her father, continuing to run the family business.

Vargas Sermons is proud of her heritage. She along with others came together to hold the Hispanic Heritage Festival in 2019 at the Shreveport Aquarium. Something she hopes to work to bring back.

“We celebrate Cinco De Mayo, but Cinco De Mayo is just a festival,” she said, explaining the importance of celebrating her heritage.

Vargas Sermons is also involved in a Hispanic awards night and gala geared towards honoring Hispanic businesses and local leaders.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Rapp, DOB: 3/22/1991
Man sentenced to decade in prison for beating wife while their 3 young children hid in closet
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
According to the major incident report, a boy and his friend were racing motorized bikes on the...
Teen killed in Cedar Grove shooting; suspects sought
A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday,...
1 shot on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

A fundraiser is scheduled for this Thursday, October 14, at El Potrillo in Shreveport, located...
‘You have to have faith’: Fundraiser set to benefit hospitalized Bossier City spokesperson
An investigation is ongoing. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.
Old Mansfield Road in Keithville reopened following deadly crash
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Shreveport City Council revisits request for yearlong moratorium on licensing of liquor stores
Shreveport City Council gets breakdown of 2022 budget
Shreveport City Council gets breakdown of 2022 budget