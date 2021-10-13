Daughter takes on father’s business, proud of her heritage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Total Yark Care, Inc. opened its doors more than 30 years ago in the Shreveport-Bossier area, becoming one of the largest landscaping companies in the region. The business has grown to serve more than 700 clients.

Since then, Maria Vargas Sermons has taken the helm from her father, continuing to run the family business.

Vargas Sermons is proud of her heritage. She along with others came together to hold the Hispanic Heritage Festival in 2019 at the Shreveport Aquarium. Something she hopes to work to bring back.

“We celebrate Cinco De Mayo, but Cinco De Mayo is just a festival,” she said, explaining the importance of celebrating her heritage.

Vargas Sermons is also involved in a Hispanic awards night and gala geared towards honoring Hispanic businesses and local leaders.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.