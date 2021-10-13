Construction project on Benton Road aims to ease traffic congestion

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A new construction project at I-220 and Benton Road in Bossier Parish should relieve a lot of traffic congestion for drivers in the area.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury is behind the project.

The busy intersection is scheduled for a major overhaul following action by the police jury. Members voted unanimously to award a $741,000 contract to Earnest Contracting for turn lane extensions at the Benton Road (Highway 3)/I-220 intersection, a project designed to help improve north and south traffic flow through the area. Bossier Parish and the City of Bossier City will split the project cost. Highway 3 is a state highway and a permit from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has been obtained for the construction work.

Traffic studies have shown roughly 30% of the driving population of the parish travels through the intersection, both north and southbound, Monday through Friday mornings and afternoons. Plans call for the lane extensions to be completed within 45 to 60 days. The police jury says the project hopefully will be finished before the state begins rehabilitation of I-20 through Bossier City. That project is scheduled to go out for bid in November.

Click here for more details from the city about the project.

