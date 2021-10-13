Arrest made in connection to body found in Lake Bistineau

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have arrested Reginald Grant, 24, on one count of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Borris Williams, 24.

Police responded to reports of a body being found in Lake Bistineau on Sunday, Oct. 10. The body was found with multiple gunshot injuries and later identified as Williams.

Detectives began questioning witnesses around the 3000 block of Lufkin Street after determining it as the scene of the crime. Detectives identified Grant as the suspect in William’s death. Police say the two men were living together at a home on Lufkin Street.

Grant has since been booked into the Shreveport City Jail; no motive for the murder has been given at this time.

