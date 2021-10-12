Prize Fest
When is sports betting coming to NWLA?

The first legal sports bet in Louisiana was placed Oct. 6, 2021, by New Orleans Saints legend Joe Horn at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. So when will sports betting be available in the northwest corner of the state?
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost a week has passed since Louisiana’s first legal sports bet.

It was placed Wednesday, Oct. 6 by New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer Joe Horn at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville.

That’s more than a two-hour drive (about 155 miles) south from Shreveport-Bossier City.

So when will people be able to place bets in the northwest corner of the state?

Tune in this evening to learn what Wade Duty, executive director of the Louisiana Casino Association, today told KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis about those efforts.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

