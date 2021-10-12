Prize Fest
Southwest limits canceled flights after 3 tumultuous days

Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for flight cancellations.
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for flight cancellations.(CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines appears to be fixing problems that caused the cancellation of nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days.

By midday Tuesday, Southwest had canceled fewer than 100 flights, although more than 400 others were running late.

That’s according to tracking service FlightAware.

Southwest says bad weather and air traffic control issues in Florida on Friday trapped planes and pilots out of position, causing cascading problems for flights across the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

