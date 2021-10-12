Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death

Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking the Federal Trade Commission, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death.(Source: NBC12/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death.

Andy Parker says the company is violating its own terms of service in hosting videos on Facebook and its sibling service Instagram that glorify violence.

His daughter, TV news reporter Alison Parker, and cameraman Adam Ward were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for Roanoke, Virginia’s WDBJ-TV in August 2015. Video footage of the shooting — some of which was taken by the gunman — repeatedly resurfaces on Facebook and Instagram despite assurances from top executives that it will be removed, says a complaint being filed Tuesday by Parker and attorneys with the Georgetown Law Civil Rights Clinic.

“The reality is that Facebook and Instagram put the onus on victims and their families to do the policing of graphic content — requiring them to relive their worst moments over and over to curb the proliferation of these videos,” says the complaint.

The complaint says Facebook is engaging in deceptive trade practices by violating its own terms of service and misrepresenting the safety of the platform and how hard it is for users to get harmful content removed.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Andy Parker previously worked with the Georgetown law clinic to file a similar FTC complaint against Google and its YouTube service. The FTC doesn’t typically disclose whether or not it has decided to investigate a complaint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man was killed in Shreveport then dumped into Lake Bistineau
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was sent to a Longview...
Teen driver dies in east Texas wreck; passenger hospitalized
Breaking news
Bullets hit apartment with family inside
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help...
HCSO seeks identity of man caught on outdoor camera
We are tracking early morning showers and storms followed by clearing skies this afternoon for...
Early morning storms with big changes ahead

Latest News

Rendering showing the exterior of the Forbing YMCA
New YMCA location coming to south Shreveport
When Brian Altier came into Morgan’s life six years ago, she made sure he knew she and Macey...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
A 600-pound elk in Colorado would give a pair of wildlife officers thanks if it could after...
Tire stuck around elk’s neck removed after 2 years