Shreveport City Council to revisit request for yearlong moratorium on licensing of liquor stores

The 2 council members who proposed the legislation have said they would not agree to less than 12 months
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council members today again will consider whether to ask the Metropolitan Planning Commission to put a moratorium on the issuing of any occupational licenses and certificates of occupancy for new liquor stores and other retail outlets that sell liquor.

The City Council meeting started at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Click here to view the agenda.

Residents in the North Market Street area previously have raised concerns about the number of liquor stores and fast-food restaurants near their homes.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and Councilman John Nickelson proposed the resolution encouraging the MPC to put a stop to issuing any new liquor licenses for a year.

Other council members disagreed with a blanket moratorium and suggested that the length of any moratorium be limited to six months.

During its most recent meeting, the City Council initially voted to support a 12-month moratorium then on a 4-3 vote wound up postponing a decision on the issue ordinance.

An amendment has been proposed to shorten the time frame to six months. Taylor and Nickelson have said that they would not agree to changing the length of the moratorium.

Below is the full agenda and supporting documents for this afternoon’s meeting:

