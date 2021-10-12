Prize Fest
Showers Tuesday with major cooldown this weekend

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a beautiful second half of Monday we are tracking a return of showers and storms due to a warm front that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex during the day. We are tracking drier weather on Wednesday, but the clouds will stick around. More wet weather will return Thursday though thanks to an infusion of tropical moisture from the Pacific followed by a strong cold front Friday that will bring a fall chill to the ArkLaTex this weekend. Over the weekend we are tracking highs in the mid-70s and lows around the 50 degree mark thanks to the blast of cooler air.

We are tracking big changes on the way for the ArkLaTex once we get to the end of the week.
We are tracking big changes on the way for the ArkLaTex once we get to the end of the week.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it will be a good idea to grab an umbrella as scattered wet weather is in store for Tuesday. This will be due to the front that moved through yesterday very quickly retreating northward back through the region and that will help generate more scattered showers and storms throughout the day. While it won’t be washout Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies all day long. Forecast highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s after starting in the upper 60s this morning.

As we go through the rest of the week our forecast will be dominated by cloud cover and more rain chances for the ArkLaTex. We should be able to stay mainly dry on Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s, but we are tracking the potential infusion of tropical moisture from an unlikely source on Thursday. In the eastern Pacific, we are tracking Hurricane Pamela that will be making landfall early Wednesday morning on the west coast of Mexico. By Thursday some of that moisture will likely move in the region our ahead of our next cold front bring some locally heavy rain to some. Highs thanks to the expected showers will be right around the 80 degree mark.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking a strong cold front that will sweep through the ArkLaTex, helping usher in much cooler weather. Behind the front Friday night we are tracking highs in the mid-70s along with ample sunshine. Lows on Sunday morning thanks to clear skies and light winds could get all the way down into upper 40s for some in the viewing area.

In the meantime, get ready for some more wet weather Tuesday! Have a great day!

