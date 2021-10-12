1 shot on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Shreveport Tuesday morning.
It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 on Southern Avenue between E 61st and E 63rd streets. According to dispatch records, at least five units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded, as well as seven units with the Shreveport Police Department.
Officers on scene say a male was shot in the upper right shoulder and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. No information about a possible suspect is currently available. Neighbors in the area claim this incident may have had something to do with Monday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager. Police say they are working to determine if there is a connection.
No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
