1 shot on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Shreveport Tuesday morning.

A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (KSLA)

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 on Southern Avenue between E 61st and E 63rd streets. According to dispatch records, at least five units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded, as well as seven units with the Shreveport Police Department.

Officers on scene say a male was shot in the upper right shoulder and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. No information about a possible suspect is currently available. Neighbors in the area claim this incident may have had something to do with Monday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager. Police say they are working to determine if there is a connection.

A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (KSLA)

A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (KSLA)

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.