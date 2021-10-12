Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 shot on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street

A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday,...
A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Shreveport Tuesday morning.

A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday,...
A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.(KSLA)

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 on Southern Avenue between E 61st and E 63rd streets. According to dispatch records, at least five units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded, as well as seven units with the Shreveport Police Department.

Officers on scene say a male was shot in the upper right shoulder and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. No information about a possible suspect is currently available. Neighbors in the area claim this incident may have had something to do with Monday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager. Police say they are working to determine if there is a connection.

A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday,...
A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.(KSLA)
A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday,...
A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.(KSLA)

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man was killed in Shreveport then dumped into Lake Bistineau
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was sent to a Longview...
Teen driver dies in east Texas wreck; passenger hospitalized
According to the major incident report, a boy and his friend were racing motorized bikes on the...
Teen killed in Cedar Grove shooting; suspects sought
Breaking news
Bullets hit apartment with family inside
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help...
HCSO seeks identity of man caught on outdoor camera

Latest News

Rendering showing the exterior of the Forbing YMCA
New YMCA location coming to south Shreveport
Christopher Rapp, DOB: 3/22/1991
Man sentenced to decade in prison for beating wife while their 3 young children hid in closet
Thanks to tropical moisture from Pamela some in the northern ArkLaTex could see heavy rain...
Major cold front for Friday
Matthew Mire
Matthew Mire released from hospital; taken to prison wearing slain trooper’s handcuffs