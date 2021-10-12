Prize Fest
Scattered showers continue this week with a beautiful weekend ahead

By Grant Roberts
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) - Through the next couple days, we will have more off and on rain. It will be scattered with a couple storms at times. Most of the rain is from a cold front that will bring big changes by the weekend.

This evening will have a few lingering and light showers. They will not last long, but it would not hurt to have an umbrella to be safe. There will be a lot of clouds around, and that should limit how beautiful of a sunset we may get. If the clouds break up enough to the west, then it should still be nice. Temperatures will be in the 70s, so it will be a little muggy compared to Monday.

Overnight, we should take a break from any rain. If anything, there might be a little sprinkle. Overall, I expect a dry commute to work on your Wednesday. It will still be cloudy though. Temperatures first thing Wednesday morning will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Wednesday will have a few less showers around. I only have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Most of the showers will remain well to our west. This is associated with another cold front, which will be discussed shortly. Wednesday will still have a lot of cloud cover with limited sunshine. At times it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s with a couple locations seeing the 90s again! With all the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s. Ugh!

Thursday is when that next cold front will start trying to move in. It should still be around even on Friday. It will be a very slow slow-moving cold front, so we will not see immediate results. I have the rain chances up to 40% both days. I do not expect a washout. There will be times of no rain during the day in some locations. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.

Behind this cold front, things will be so nice! The front is expected to finally pass through Friday night or Saturday morning. The rain will move away, and the clouds will clear out as well! That means the sunshine will be returning. The best part? Temperatures and humidity will be falling! Highs as we enter the weekend will be in the 70s! Fall is coming back!

The Fall weather looks to stay as we go through next week. We will not have any chance of rain with more sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures will remain in the 70s in the afternoon. Morning temperatures could get down as low as the upper 40s in a couple spots. Otherwise it will cool to the lower 50s. It will be so pleasant!

Tropics remain mostly quiet for mid October. There is one area we are watching in the Atlantic. This only has a 10% chance to develop. If it does, it’s not heading towards the Gulf of Mexico. So no threat at all.

Have a tactful Tuesday! Watch out for the rain and get ready for a fabulous weekend!

