Popular ‘Careers in Cannabis’ course returns to LSU Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the third time, LSU Shreveport is bringing back a course dedicated to exploring and analyzing the budding legal cannabis industry.

The course runs from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. once a week and costs $175. Register for the course here.

Estimated to be worth $61 billion dollars in 2021, the U.S. cannabis industry is expected to grow exponentially. By 2030, experts believe the industry could be worth $100 billion.

LSUS’ ‘Careers in Cannabis’ is set to begin one week from Tuesday, on October 19, and run though November 16. Topics covered in the course include growing hemp, basic plant biology, clinical research on cannabinoids, laws and regulations, as well as the marketing of cannabis products.

“A lot of people are very interested to understand what is involved in this industry, how to break into the industry,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter, vice-chancellor of Strategic Initiatives at LSUS. “You can come in with preconceived ideas, but we’re going to give you the educational background and the factual information for you to understand what’s involved in the entirety of this industry.”

Lessiter said the class draws a diverse group of students and community members — all looking to dive deeper into the topic of cannabis.

“We’ve had everyone from pharmacists to people who just had an interest in learning about cannabis and the cannabis system,” Lessiter explained. “It’s been a real mixed bag.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.