Matthew Mire released from hospital; taken to prison wearing slain trooper’s handcuffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported Matthew Mire, 31, the man suspected of a multi-parish crime spree that left two people dead, including a state trooper, has been released from the hospital and booked into prison.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says Mire’s name is on the docket for today. Mire’s initial appearance will be by Zoom, but to appear in front of a judge in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.

His initial appearance will be by zoom but judge in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12

LSP said Mire was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was booked on charges of attempted first-degree and aggravated flight from an officer. He faces other charges in Ascension and Livingston parishes.

According to Ascension Parish officials, Mire will go before a judge in East Baton Rouge where he was captured. After that, he will go to Livingston Parish to face charges for allegedly shooting and hurting two people in a mobile home. Finally, he’ll face the most serious charges in Ascension Parish for the deaths of Trooper Gaubert and Adair.

Officials added the handcuffs placed on Mire belonged to Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who Mire is suspected of killing.

Matthew Mire (Louisiana State Police)

After being taken into custody, Mire was hospitalized to receive treatment for a K-9 bite and a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in his leg.

According to the arrest warrant, detectives with Louisiana State Police tried to interview Mire at the hospital but he refused. The document stated Mire asked troopers standing guard about the condition of another trooper and reportedly said, “I didn’t mean to but the guy was watching the house.”

The warrant added detectives believe Mire was referring to Gaubert and his location, which was near Dutton Road, where Pamela Adair was killed and a man was seriously wounded.

It’s unclear when that first initial appearance will happen, but the East Baton Rouge District Attorney expects it will happen soon.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.