Man sentenced to decade in prison for beating wife while their 3 young children hid in closet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man who admitted to beating his wife while their three young children hid in a closet has been sentenced to a decade in prison, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

The sentencing took place Monday, Oct. 11.

The DA’s office says Christopher Michael Rapp, 30, admitted to beating his wife back on Feb. 24, 2020. Rapp says he went to his estranged wife’s house in Shreveport and attacked her after locking her in the master bedroom. Their children, who at the time were 10, 8, and 4, hid in a closet while Rapp beat their mother. Officials say the eldest child called 911 and during a 14-minute long call described how his father was hurting his mother and that it had happened before.

Police arrived as Rapp continued to beat his wife, kicked in the door, and arrested Rapp.

The DA’s office says Rapp pleaded guilty in court to one count of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury; he was given the maximum sentence of eight years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to one count of domestic abuse with child endangerment, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 10 years in prison. Permanent protective orders for the victim and the 10-year-old boy have been obtained, meaning Rapp can never have contact with them again.

The DA’s office says the victim did not wish to prosecute Rapp for fear of retaliation, however, the state proceeded with prosecution despite the victim’s lack of cooperation.

“These cases are important because domestic violence threatens our ability to keep families and communities safe. We will continue to do all that we can to protect our victims and hold these abusers accountable,” said Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart Sr.

Rapp was sentenced by District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.

