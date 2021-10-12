Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Boy killed in Cedar Grove shooting; suspects sought

According to the major incident report, a boy and his friend were racing motorized bikes on the...
According to the major incident report, a boy and his friend were racing motorized bikes on the street when a burgundy SUV pulled up and started shooting. The boy was shot twice in the chest.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Alex Onken and Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to find the gunman in a shooting that left a boy dead on Monday, Oct. 12.

Officers got the call just before 6 p.m. to the intersection of Turner Lane and Harris Street. That’s in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, not far from Caddo Middle Magnet.

According to the major incident report filed by police, a boy and his friend were racing motorized bikes on the street when a burgundy SUV pulled up and started shooting. The boy was shot twice in the chest.

Reportedly, the SUV did a U-turn and continued shooting.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he later died.

Police have not made any arrests in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man was killed in Shreveport then dumped into Lake Bistineau
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was sent to a Longview...
Teen driver dies in east Texas wreck; passenger hospitalized
Breaking news
Bullets hit apartment with family inside
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help...
HCSO seeks identity of man caught on outdoor camera
We are tracking early morning showers and storms followed by clearing skies this afternoon for...
Early morning storms with big changes ahead

Latest News

Topics covered in the course include growing hemp, basic plant biology, clinical research on...
Popular ‘Careers in Cannabis’ course returns to LSU Shreveport
A former employee at LSU Health Shreveport is giving fellow healthcare workers "blessing boxes"...
Former LSU Health Shreveport employee giving out ‘blessing boxes’ to help healthcare workers treating COVID patients
A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man was killed in Shreveport then dumped into Lake Bistineau
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19