Boy killed in Cedar Grove shooting; suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to find the gunman in a shooting that left a boy dead on Monday, Oct. 12.

Officers got the call just before 6 p.m. to the intersection of Turner Lane and Harris Street. That’s in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, not far from Caddo Middle Magnet.

According to the major incident report filed by police, a boy and his friend were racing motorized bikes on the street when a burgundy SUV pulled up and started shooting. The boy was shot twice in the chest.

Reportedly, the SUV did a U-turn and continued shooting.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he later died.

Police have not made any arrests in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

