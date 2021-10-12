Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3 teens jailed after alleged drug deal results in shooting, car wreck in Vivian

From left to right: Jacob Clarkston, 18, Zachary Davenport, 19, and Madison Emes, 19
From left to right: Jacob Clarkston, 18, Zachary Davenport, 19, and Madison Emes, 19(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - Three teenagers are facing charges after a reported drug deal resulted in a shooting and a car wreck, says Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

On Oct. 1 just before 1:20 p.m., the sheriff says deputies responded to a wreck in the 8200 block of Highway 170 involving an overturned red Toyota. Deputies on scene discovered the crash was the result of a shooting. The three teens inside the car, identified as Madison Emes, 19, Jacob Clarkston, 18, and a juvenile, were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Investigators learned the shooting stemmed for a reported drug deal in Vivian. Sheriff’s office officials say Zachary Davenport, 19, was selling marijuana to Emes and her friends when Emes reportedly drove off without paying. That’s when Davenport allegedly chased them in his pickup truck and started shooting. At some point during the chase, Emes was grazed by a bullet and flipped the car she was driving.

Scene of crash in Vivian, La. on Oct. 1, 2021 that stemmed from a botched drug deal.
Scene of crash in Vivian, La. on Oct. 1, 2021 that stemmed from a botched drug deal.(CPSO)
Scene of crash in Vivian, La. on Oct. 1, 2021 that stemmed from a botched drug deal.
Scene of crash in Vivian, La. on Oct. 1, 2021 that stemmed from a botched drug deal.(CPSO)

CPSO says on Oct. 7, Emes and Clarkston were arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Criminal mischief
  • Manufacture/distribution of schedule I narcotics

The juvenile riding in the Toyota was not charged, officials say.

Then on Oct. 11, Davenport was arrested at a family member’s house and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and manufacture/distribution of schedule I narcotics.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man was killed in Shreveport then dumped into Lake Bistineau
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was sent to a Longview...
Teen driver dies in east Texas wreck; passenger hospitalized
According to the major incident report, a boy and his friend were racing motorized bikes on the...
Teen killed in Cedar Grove shooting; suspects sought
Breaking news
Bullets hit apartment with family inside
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help...
HCSO seeks identity of man caught on outdoor camera

Latest News

Flags outside Louisiana State Police Troop A were lowered to half-staff in honor of Master...
LSP mourns death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert; funeral arrangements set
Mire is accused of going on a multi-parish shooting spree Saturday that left two people dead,...
Bond denied for man accused of killing two, including LSP trooper
A shooting was reported on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday,...
1 shot on Southern Avenue near E 61st Street
killed
Community members, neighbors speak regarding fatal shooting in Cedar Grove