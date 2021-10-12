3 teens jailed after alleged drug deal results in shooting, car wreck in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - Three teenagers are facing charges after a reported drug deal resulted in a shooting and a car wreck, says Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

On Oct. 1 just before 1:20 p.m., the sheriff says deputies responded to a wreck in the 8200 block of Highway 170 involving an overturned red Toyota. Deputies on scene discovered the crash was the result of a shooting. The three teens inside the car, identified as Madison Emes, 19, Jacob Clarkston, 18, and a juvenile, were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Investigators learned the shooting stemmed for a reported drug deal in Vivian. Sheriff’s office officials say Zachary Davenport, 19, was selling marijuana to Emes and her friends when Emes reportedly drove off without paying. That’s when Davenport allegedly chased them in his pickup truck and started shooting. At some point during the chase, Emes was grazed by a bullet and flipped the car she was driving.

Scene of crash in Vivian, La. on Oct. 1, 2021 that stemmed from a botched drug deal. (CPSO)

CPSO says on Oct. 7, Emes and Clarkston were arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the following charges:

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Criminal mischief

Manufacture/distribution of schedule I narcotics

The juvenile riding in the Toyota was not charged, officials say.

Then on Oct. 11, Davenport was arrested at a family member’s house and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and manufacture/distribution of schedule I narcotics.

