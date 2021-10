BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Officials responded to a wreck that happened in Bossier Parish on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 12.

It happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 154 near Highway 157.

An 18-wheeler carrying scrap iron overturned when the load’s weight shifted. Officials on the scene say no one was injured and the road is back open to traffic.

