Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Teen driver dies in east Texas wreck; passenger hospitalized

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was sent to a Longview...
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was sent to a Longview hospital. The crash remains under investigation.(unsplash.com)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities are working to learn more about a crash that left a 17-year-old dead and another teen in critical condition.

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, troopers with the Texas Department of Safety were called to a fatal crash just three miles east of Marshall.

The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling west on IH-20 when, for a yet to be determined reason, the vehicle traveled into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to enter a side skid across both westbound lanes and then off the roadway where it struck a culvert and rolled.

Texas DPS

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was sent to a Longview hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Man found dead in Lake Bistineau
There will be a line of storms that could bring severe weather Monday morning
Strong storms expected Sunday night
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody

Latest News

Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis
LSP schedules news conference on trooper ambush killing
Day 10 of William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 10: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after ‘unexpected event’
Gasoline prices in New Orleans surged an average of 6 cents per gallon higher over the past...
New Orleans gasoline prices surge 6 cents higher per gallon on OPEC production decision, and that might only be the start
Students at Judson Middle School in Longview created the ‘Judson Justice League’, which is...
East Texas students form ‘Justice League’ after rapid spread of concerning social media challenge