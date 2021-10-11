Teen driver dies in east Texas wreck; passenger hospitalized

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities are working to learn more about a crash that left a 17-year-old dead and another teen in critical condition.

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, troopers with the Texas Department of Safety were called to a fatal crash just three miles east of Marshall.

The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling west on IH-20 when, for a yet to be determined reason, the vehicle traveled into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to enter a side skid across both westbound lanes and then off the roadway where it struck a culvert and rolled.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was sent to a Longview hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

