Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Take a balloon to space for $50K

By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now’s your chance to see the world’s greatest treasures from the edge of space.

Stratospheric ballooning company World View has opened reservations for its five-day adventures.

Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it costs $50,000 per seat.

The first commercial flights will fly above the Grand Canyon. They are scheduled to begin in early 2024.

Future locations include the Great Barrier Reef, the Serengeti, the Aurora Borealis, Amazonia, the Giza Pyramids and the Great Wall of China.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Man found dead in Lake Bistineau
There will be a line of storms that could bring severe weather Monday morning
Strong storms expected Sunday night
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody

Latest News

Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
Victim in Minn. bar mass shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
Investigation into deadly bar shooting continues