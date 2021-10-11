Sinkhole in Texarkana ‘big enough to swallow a car’ causes traffic headache for drivers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A sinkhole in Texarkana has been causing an inconvenience for area drivers.

On Monday, Oct. 11, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced it’s working together with the city to pinpoint the cause of the sinkhole, which is on Highway 67 between Pine and Olive streets. TxDOT says lanes were blocked Saturday night for the safety of the public.

There's a sinkhole under the road on W 7th Street at Pine Street in Texarkana, Texas. (Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Crews with TxDOT have determined the outside lane is safe for travel.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department posted on Facebook Oct. 9, saying while it doesn’t look like much from above, the sinkhole is two lanes wide and is large enough to swallow a car.

Once the cause is determined, work will begin to repair the sinkhole.

