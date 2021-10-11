Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport Mudbugs’ Paint the Ice set this evening on George’s Pond in Hirsch Memorial

People can pay tribute to cancer survivors and victims by painting their names on the playing ice
Paint the Ice gives Shreveport Mudbugs fans the opportunity to pay tribute to cancer victims...
Paint the Ice gives Shreveport Mudbugs fans the opportunity to pay tribute to cancer victims and survivors by painting their names on the playing ice at George's Pond.(Mudbugs)
By Doug Warner and Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport Mudbugs are providing an opportunity for you to honor a loved one and their battle with cancer.

Paint the Ice, now in its 20th year, runs from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at George’s Pond in Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, 3207 Pershing Blvd. in Shreveport.

The ice already has been painted pink as Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey gears up for Cancer Awareness Weekend.

This evening, people can pay tribute to cancer survivors and victims by painting their names on the playing ice in the venue on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds.

The minimum donation is $10. All proceeds will go to local cancer societies.

And if you go on social media to share a video or photo of your loved one’s tribute being painted onto the ice, you could use these hashtags:

  • #VolumeXX
  • #StickItToCancer
  • #ClawBackWithUs
  • #ClawsUp
  • #Mudbugshockey
  • #Westandtogether
  • #NAHL

NEXT GAME

🏒 The Mudbugs (4-3-1) will take on the Amarillo Wranglers (5-3-0) at 7:11 p.m. Oct. 15-16 on George’s Pond.

RELATED:
Mudbugs set to Paint the Ice for cancer awareness
It’s time to Paint the Ice and help the Mudbugs fight cancer
Mudbugs coach recalls the feeling of using Paint the Ice to pay tribute to his father

Gearing up for Cancer Awareness Weekend: with a minimum donation of $10, you can paint the name of your loved one on the ice in honor of their battle with cancer ❤️ . . TONIGHT from 6:30-8 PM!! #StickItToCancer with us. We #standtogether.

Posted by Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey on Monday, October 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man found dead in Lake Bistineau was killed in Shreveport, dumped in lake
There will be a line of storms that could bring severe weather Monday morning
Strong storms expected Sunday night
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Marshall Adkins, 25 faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Man charged in connection to fatal Broadmoor shooting; victim identified
Police locate mother of nonverbal boy who was found walking on a Bossier City street

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) finished with four touchdowns Sunday. (AP...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Washington
Saints are 3-2 overall.
Deuce McAllister and Sean Fazende recap the Saints' victory over Washington
LSU Head Coach
LSU Head Coach and Players - 10/9/21
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7)
Ground game leads No. 16 Kentucky past LSU, 42-21