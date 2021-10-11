Shreveport Mudbugs’ Paint the Ice set this evening on George’s Pond in Hirsch Memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport Mudbugs are providing an opportunity for you to honor a loved one and their battle with cancer.

Paint the Ice, now in its 20th year, runs from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at George’s Pond in Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, 3207 Pershing Blvd. in Shreveport.

The ice already has been painted pink as Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey gears up for Cancer Awareness Weekend.

This evening, people can pay tribute to cancer survivors and victims by painting their names on the playing ice in the venue on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds.

The minimum donation is $10. All proceeds will go to local cancer societies.

And if you go on social media to share a video or photo of your loved one’s tribute being painted onto the ice, you could use these hashtags:

#VolumeXX

#StickItToCancer

#ClawBackWithUs

#ClawsUp

#Mudbugshockey

#Westandtogether

#NAHL

NEXT GAME

🏒 The Mudbugs (4-3-1) will take on the Amarillo Wranglers (5-3-0) at 7:11 p.m. Oct. 15-16 on George’s Pond.

