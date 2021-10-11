Prize Fest
Scattered showers and storms expected this week

By Grant Roberts
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KSLA) - More rain will be likely for this week as the weather setup remains unsettled. It will not be a washout, but there will be rain possible every day through the end of the week.

This evening will be nice with limited cloud cover. There should not be any rain, and so it will be nice and dry. Temperatures will be cooling down quickly and will get down to the upper 60s.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear. There should not be many clouds until first thing Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cool by sunrise. It will cool all the way down to the upper 50s in some spots and the lower 60s in a few others.

Tuesday will have the return of the same cold front from Sunday night. This time it will be a warm front. Meaning it will be moving to the north and will warm temperatures and humidity back up. This should also bring in a few showers throughout the day. I have a 30% chance of rain for the day. You may need the umbrella at some point, but not all day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.

Wednesday will have a few less showers around. I only have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Most of the showers will remain well to our west. This is associated with another cold front, which will be discussed shortly! Wednesday will still have a lot of cloud cover with limited sunshine. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s with a couple locations seeing the 90s again!

Thursday is when that next cold front will start trying to move in. It should still be around even on Friday. It will be a very slow slow-moving cold front. I have the rain chances up to 40% both days. This could increase as we get a little closer. I’m still trying to pin down the timing of the rain. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.

Behind this cold front, things will be so nice! The front is expected to finally pass through Friday night or Saturday morning. The rain will move away, and the clouds will clear out as well! The best part? Temperatures and humidity will be falling! Highs as we enter the weekend will be in the 70s! Fall is coming back!

Tropics remain mostly quiet for mid October. There are two areas we are watching in the Atlantic. These only have a 10-20% chance to develop. If they do, they’re not heading towards the Gulf of Mexico. So no threat from these at all.

Have a magnificent Monday! Watch out the the rain and get ready for the beauty of what’s to come!

