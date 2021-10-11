Prize Fest
Reba to perform in Bossier City in 2022; tickets on sale soon

Tickets will be available at the b1BANK Box Office at the Brookshire Grocery Arena starting at...
Tickets will be available at the b1BANK Box Office at the Brookshire Grocery Arena starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.(Brookshire Grocery Arena | Brookshire Grocery Arena)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Reba McEntire is making a return to Shreveport-Bossier City.

The concert will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena.

The Ticketmaster Venue presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 here. The sale will run until 10 p.m. that day. Use code BLUE to gain ticket access.

Tickets will also be available at the b1BANK Box Office at the Brookshire Grocery Arena starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 as well as ticketmaster.com

