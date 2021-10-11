MURDER TRIAL DAY 10: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after ‘unexpected event’

Prize Fest
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 10:23 a.m. - A phone call between police and Davis is played for the jury. In the call, Davis brings up the arterial line without detectives asking specifically about it.

Davis tells the detective he was trying to get a job after getting terminated from CHRISTUS.

9:25 a.m. - The next witness Jeff Roberts, is a former investigator with the Tyler Police Department.

He said four investigators with Tyler PD were pulled to work this case.

Police attempted to schedule a meeting with Davis to meet with him. Roberts said they played a bit of phone tag with Davis in an attempt to interview him in-person.

The trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital continued Monday.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital. Davis was arrested in April 2018.

The court heard from Pamela Henderson, an alleged victim of Davis and the first alleged victim to testify.

Henderson said she lived in East Texas at the time and came to Tyler for open heart surgery.

She says she remembers waking up and she could not raise her head and felt basically paralyzed.

She went to rehab/physical therapy following her unexpected event on Nov. 30, 2017.

She said she still has issues with her vision. She can walk some with a walker, but is mostly confined with a wheelchair. She says none of these issues were present before her surgery.

