LSP schedules news conference on trooper ambush killing

Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police will hold a news conference to provide updates on the investigation into the ambush killing of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

It will start at noon.

WAFB will stream the event LIVE on-air, online, on the app, and on Facebook.

