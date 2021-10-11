LSP schedules news conference on trooper ambush killing
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police will hold a news conference to provide updates on the investigation into the ambush killing of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.
It will start at noon.
WAFB will stream the event LIVE on-air, online, on the app, and on Facebook.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSP mourns death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert
- La. shooting spree suspect under ‘constant’ watch at medical facility
- How long was La. trooper injured before being found? LSP investigating
- Trooper killed by suspect during multi-parish crime spree, according to LSP
- Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
- LPSO investigating double shooting in connection with multi-parish crime spree
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.