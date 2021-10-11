Prize Fest
Long-time Shreveport resident turns 100 Saturday, Oct. 16

Fannie May, who has lived in Shreveport for more than 70 years, is turning 100 on Saturday,...
Fannie May, who has lived in Shreveport for more than 70 years, is turning 100 on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.(Willie Bradford)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mrs. Fannie May is 100-years-young, or will be on Saturday, Oct. 16.

May’s family is hosting a drive-by birthday party parade to celebrate the milestone. It’ll be held Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. in front of the Galilee Family Life Center, located at 1500 Pierre Ave. Her family says May was born and raised in Frierson, but has been a resident of Shreveport for more than 70 years. During her time in Shreveport, May has been a “good citizen, a good neighbor, and an inspiration to many,” her family says.

May is also a lifelong member of the Lane Chapel CME Church.

Those interested in participating in the parade and wishing May a happy birthday should gather at 1:30 p.m. on Park Avenue on the south side of Galilee Stadium.

