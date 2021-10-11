Long-time Shreveport resident turns 100 Saturday, Oct. 16

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mrs. Fannie May is 100-years-young, or will be on Saturday, Oct. 16.

May’s family is hosting a drive-by birthday party parade to celebrate the milestone. It’ll be held Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. in front of the Galilee Family Life Center, located at 1500 Pierre Ave. Her family says May was born and raised in Frierson, but has been a resident of Shreveport for more than 70 years. During her time in Shreveport, May has been a “good citizen, a good neighbor, and an inspiration to many,” her family says.

May is also a lifelong member of the Lane Chapel CME Church.

Those interested in participating in the parade and wishing May a happy birthday should gather at 1:30 p.m. on Park Avenue on the south side of Galilee Stadium.

