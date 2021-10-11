Advertisement

LIST: All the holiday movies, shows coming to Netflix this season

This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP...
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT) - It might not be November yet, but the holiday season is still fast approaching.

The Today Show piled together a list of this year’s holiday movies coming to Netflix to help celebrate the season right!

Here’s what is coming soon:

The Claus Family / Nov. 1

An Elf’s Story / Nov. 1

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas / Nov. 1

My Dad’s Christmas Date / Nov. 1

Love Hard / Nov. 5

Father Christmas is Back / Nov. 7

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You / Nov. 14

Snowbound for Christmas / Nov. 15

Christmas Flow / Nov. 17

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star / Nov. 18

Blown Away: Christmas / Nov. 19

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast / Nov. 23

A Boy Called Christmas / Nov. 24

Robin Robin / Nov. 24

A Castle For Christmas / Nov. 26

Elves / Nov. 28

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories / Nov. 30

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) / December

A Naija Christmas / December

Single All the Way / Dec. 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas / Dec. 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) / Dec. 3

David and the Elves / Dec. 6

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year / Dec. 14

A California Christmas: City Lights / Dec. 16

Grumpy Christmas / Dec. 22

1,000 Miles from Christmas / Dec. 24

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Prize Fest

2021 Film Prize features variety of new, veteran filmmakers

Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By Adria Goins
The films selected as part of this year’s Top 20 come from a wide variety of filmmakers, many new to the movie scene.

Community

M. Night Shyamalan project seeking background actors; paid roles available

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT
|
By Alex Onken
The casting team is also seeking those willing to provide their own car or boat to be in the film for extra pay.

News

Sony looking for 1,500 extras in Shreveport area

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
By Chandler Watkins and Curtis Heyen
They’re needed for biopic about legendary boxer George Foreman, who's a Marshall, Texas, native

Entertainment

Louisiana adds third Powerball drawing

Updated: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Destinee Patterson
Louisiana Lottery says it had the “best year ever in its nearly 30-year history”

Latest News

Extended Interviews

INTERVIEW: Greg Atoms, Geek'd Con organizer talks this year's event

Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT

Good News

Cinema Week kicks off nationwide June 22

Updated: Jun. 20, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Destinee Patterson
Theaters will hold promotions, host giveaways and have special guests June 22-27

Louisiana

Two New Orleans artists featured on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk competition’s “Desk of the Day” in the past week

Updated: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Brooks
In the past week, two New Orleans acts have been given early momentum as they were featured on NPR social media accounts for Desk of the Day.

Movies

Lawmakers trying to recharge Louisiana’s movie industry

Updated: May. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By Chris Rosato
Lawmakers are working at the state capitol this week to come up with a plan to attract more movie and television productions to Louisiana.

News

Roger Hawkins, legendary Muscle Shoals session drummer, has died at 75

Updated: May. 20, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Brooks
Roger Hawkins, drummer of "The Swampers" dies at 75.

COVID-19

“It’s past time:” Movie theaters inviting customers back in the ArkLaTex

Updated: May. 12, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Destinee Patterson
Throughout the pandemic, the movies have been some of the hardest hit businesses.