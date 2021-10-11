HCSO seeks identity of man caught on outdoor camera

Prize Fest
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify a man who was caught on camera following an incident on Calloway Road and Macedonia Road.(HCSO | HCSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Do you know this man?

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify a man who was caught on camera following an incident on Calloway Road and Macedonia Road.

The image was taken at 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 3.

No further information was given.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

